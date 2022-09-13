Police: Northumberland man charged with rape

WILTON — A man was arrested Monday after police said he engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor on multiple occasions.

State police in Wilton arrested Siatar K. Creech, 36, of Northumberland, on a warrant for allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17, on multiple dates, since the beginning of 2022 while in the town of Moreau.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued a warrant for felony use of a child in a sexual performance, felony third-degree rape and felony third-degree criminal sexual act.

He was processed in Wilton and arraigned at the Ballston Spa Village Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Creech should contact investigators in Wilton at 518-583-7000 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.