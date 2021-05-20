Police: Northumberland felon shot man during road rage incident in Wilton

WILTON — A Northumberland man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he shot a man during a road rage incident.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 10 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Ballard Road. Deputies found the victim and suspect in the area of the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park.

After an investigation, police said that Shawn R. Bultman, 40, and 30-year-old Gina M. Kolakovic, both of James Court, were traveling with their 2-year-old, when a road rage incident occurred between their vehicle and another vehicle near Traver Road.

During the altercation, police said Bultman fired a 12-gauge shotgun, striking the victim in the stomach and lower leg area. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Bultman was charged with four felony counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Bultman and Kolakovic were also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child because of the presence of their child, who was not harmed during the incident.