Police: North Creek woman drove drunk with three children in vehicle

MAYFIELD — A North Creek woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with three children in the vehicle.

Crystal D. Evans, 33, was stopped for speeding in Mayfield at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 123 shortly before 10:30 p.m. While interviewing Evans, the trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle, according to State Police.

Evans was given a standardized field sobriety test and taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the State Police barracks in Mayfield, where she provided a breath sample containing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16. The threshold for DWI is 0.08 in New York.

Evans was charged with felony DWI-Leandra’s Law and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Mayfield Town Court on June 16 at 3 p.m.

