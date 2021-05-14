Police: North Creek man assaulted victim, took cellphone after person tried to call for help

WARRENSBURG — A North Creek man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he struck a person multiple times during a domestic incident.

State police responded to a Warrensburg residence just before noon.

Thomas L. Roblee, 54, is accused of fleeing the residence with this person’s cellphone after the victim attempted to call police for help following the assault, according to a news release.

Police said Roblee also threatened the victim with a kitchen knife on May 10 and May 11.

Roblee was charged with felony third-degree robbery. He also faces misdemeanors including two counts of second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers found him at a residence in North Creek. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and held without bail. He is due back in court on a later date.

