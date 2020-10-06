Police: New York City man possessed crack cocaine

FORT ANN — A New York City man was arrested on felony drug charges on Monday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine.

State police stopped 31-year-old Patrick L. Pugh as he was traveling in the town of Fort Ann at about 2 p.m. for numerous vehicle and traffic infractions. Upon interviewing Pugh, a trooper observed signs of drug use.

A subsequent search of Pugh and the vehicle found one plastic bag containing crack cocaine, along with a scale containing a white powdery residue, police said.

Pugh was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He also faces a parole violation.

Pugh was sent to Washington County Jail. He is due back in Fort Ann Town Court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.