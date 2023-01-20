Police: New Jersey man damaged vehicles in Glens Falls Hospital parking lot with machete

GLENS FALLS — A New Jersey man was arrested on Thursday after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Glens Falls and then damaged vehicles in a parking lot with a machete.

The incident occurred at about 3:48 p.m. Glens Falls police officers were dispatched to a reported erratic operation of black Jeep Wrangler, which had left the Northway and was headed east into the city, according to a news release.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Warren County. The Jeep eventually entered the city limits and officers found it in the Glens Falls Hospital parking lot off Hudson Avenue.

Police said the driver, later identified as 53-year-old William Palangi, of Northvale, had exited the vehicle and was in the processing of damaging vehicles in the parking lot with a machete.

When officers arrived, police said Palangi took off and was headed east on Hudson Avenue toward Centennial Circle. Police were able to stop the vehicle in the eastbound lane on Hudson Avenue just after it exited the parking lot and was still in front of the hospital.

Palangi was arrested without incident.

Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said there is no motive at this point and Palangi apparently did not know the owners of the vehicles in the parking lot.

Police found the machete in the passenger seat.

Palangi was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief as well as misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Palangi is being held for future court proceedings.