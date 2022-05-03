Police: Nearly a kilo of cocaine and loaded handguns seized during Northway stop

QUEENSBURY — State troopers seized nearly a kilogram of cocaine and two loaded 9 mm handguns during a traffic stop on the Northway on April 26.

Jalil K. Hill, 37, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Tyrone Williams, 32, of Long Island City, were arrested and charged with felony charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Williams was additionally charged with felony counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree falsifying business records, along with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Police said that troopers stopped Hill while he was driving north on the Northway in Queensbury for multiple traffic violations. While speaking with Hill, the trooper on scene determined that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, according to a news release.

Police said that Williams, Hill's passenger, provided the trooper with identification that was later determined to be false.

Multiple vacuum-sealed bags containing almost a kilogram of suspected crack cocaine and two loaded handguns were located after a search of the vehicle with a state police K-9.

Williams and Hill were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail to await a future court date.