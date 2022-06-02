 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: N.J. man drove drunk with four kids in vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A New Jersey man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove while intoxicated with four children in the vehicle.

State police stopped Luis F. Gomez, of Union City, at about 2 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled on Bradley Street in the village of Lake George. When speaking with Gomez, the trooper observed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. Police administered roadside sobriety tests and Gomez was arrested, according to a news release.

At the state police station in Chestertown, Gomez provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Gomez was charged with felony DWI-Leandra’s law and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The four children in the vehicle were turned over to a responsible party.

