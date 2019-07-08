CHESTERFIELD — A Plattsburgh man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a pickup truck Sunday morning.
According to State Police, at 9:46 a.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Mark E. Steeves, 50, of Colchester, Vermont, was headed west on Route 22 when it failed to stop at a red light and drove through the intersection with Route 9.
The Steeves vehicle struck a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Richard L. Mitchell, 72, of Plattsburgh who was traveling south on Route 9, police said.
Mitchell was ejected from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Walter S. Marvin at 11:10 a.m., police said.
Marvin authorized the body be removed by Hamilton's Funeral Home to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy will be performed today.
Steeves and his passenger, Michelle L. Steeves, 48, were not injured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
