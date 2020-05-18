Police: Motorcyclist crashed after wheelie attempt, fled scene

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man faces multiple misdemeanor charges after his attempt to do a wheelie on his motorcycle caused a crash.

State Police said 33-year-old Adam J. Ricketts was traveling on Quaker Road just before 9 p.m. when he attempted the trick. He lost control and he and his female passenger were thrown from the bike, according to a news release.

Ricketts allegedly removed his motorcycle from the roadway and parked it behind a clothing donation bin. He then fled the scene, police said.

The bike was later recovered by police. His passenger, who had been left behind, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by a third party and was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Ricketts was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and third-degree assault.

He turned himself into the State Police in Queensbury. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for July 20 at 9 a.m.

