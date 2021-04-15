Police: Moreau woman intentionally set house on fire

MOREAU — A Moreau woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she intentionally set her mobile home on fire.

Michelle L. Iorio, 32, of 1659 Route 9, Lot 6, was charged with felony third-degree arson.

After an investigation, police said that Iorio intentionally lighted a fire at that address in the Evergreen Court mobile home park after having a dispute with the other occupants of the household earlier in the day, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Iorio was the only person in the residence at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Iorio was arraigned in Malta Town Court and held without bail. She is due to return to Moreau Town Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the South Glens Falls Fire Department and Saratoga County Fire Cause and Origin Team.

Iorio was indicted last month on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Falls Police Department.

Iorio was also arrested in September after state police said she possessed cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the Northway. Iorio is also accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

