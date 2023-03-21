Woman accused of forging signature

MOREAU — A Moreau woman is facing charges for allegedly forging someone else’s signature on a document.

On March 6, state police assisted the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on an investigation. Police said that Hidie Eveland, 47, forged another person’s signature on a document that was submitted to the DMV office in Fort Edward.

Eveland was located at her place of employment and taken to the state police station in Greenwich. She was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

Cops: Man’s license suspended 34 times

WILTON — A Poughkeepsie man is facing charges for allegedly driving with his license being suspended 34 times.

State police stopped a vehicle on March 13 at 10:45 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Raquan T. Storts. Police said Storts was found to be driving without a valid license on 12 different dates.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on March 28.

Woman faces DWI charge after crash

CAMBRIDGE — A North Greenbush woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk and crashed her vehicle.

State police responded to an unrelated crash on March 2 on county Route 74 in Cambridge when they observed a vehicle operating unsafely and violating traffic laws. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as 24-year-old Meaghan L. Evans.

Evans was charged with DWI. She was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she provided a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22%.

Evans was charged with DWI. She was released to a sober third party and is due in Cambridge Town Court on March 21.