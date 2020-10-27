 Skip to main content
Police: Moreau man threw 5-month-old puppy, breaking one of its legs
Police: Moreau man threw 5-month-old puppy, breaking one of its legs

QUEENSBURY — A Moreau man was arrested Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge for allegedly throwing a 5-month-old puppy.

State police said Zachary D. Bowers, 26, threw the puppy and broke one of its legs.

The incident took place on Oct. 13 at around 8:20 p.m. in Moreau, according to the state police public information website.

The SPCA of Upstate New York in Queensbury said the puppy is safe and recuperating, but referred other questions to state police.

Authorities did not release additional information about the incident.

Bowers was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Moreau Town Court on Nov. 11.

