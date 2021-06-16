Police: Moreau man slammed deputy's foot in door

MOREAU — A Moreau man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he injured a deputy by slamming his foot in a door during an incident at a residence.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call on Bluebird Road in the town of Moreau at about 11:30 a.m. During the incident, police said Nicholas C. Moffitt also damaged items inside the home, according to a news release.

Moffitt was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

