Police: Moreau man facing felony charges for stealing services

WILTON — A Moreau man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $18,000 in labor and equipment from his employer.
Leroy F. Buttles, 46, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by state police that revealed he had been using parts and equipment from his employer, VJP Enterprise in Wilton, while taking direct payments from customers for his services, according to state police.
Buttles was charged with felony grand larceny.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on April 13.
