Police: Moreau man damaged hotel room, assaulted staff member

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Moreau man recently for allegedly damaging a hotel room and assaulting an employee.

Police responded to a report of disturbance at the Northway Inn on Aviation Road in Queensbury at around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

A trooper spoke with 31-year-old Michael B. Williams, who police said was highly irate and uncooperative.

An investigation and search warrants revealed that Williams allegedly had caused significant damage to the hotel room and assaulted a staff member. He is also accused of having a quantity of cocaine and heroin in his possession, according to police.

Williams was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors of third-degree assault and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of disorderly conduct.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday at 9 a.m.