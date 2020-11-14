Police: Moreau man burglarized business for third time

MOREAU — A Moreau man who allegedly burglarized a local business twice earlier this week was arrested again on Friday for once again trying to steal from the same business, police said.

Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call at around 7:15 a.m. Friday at OLeary Overhead Door in Moreau.

Once on scene, police said they discovered Adoniram J. Huntington IV, 45, had broken into the Moreau business. He was arrested without incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Huntington was arrested earlier this week after allegedly breaking into the same business and leading place on high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that nearly resulted in several serious collisions, police said.

Police eventually ended the chase over safety concerns, but arrested Huntington after he allegedly went back to burglarize the same business the next day.

Police: Man burglarized business twice, led police on chase A Moreau man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly burglarizing a business twice and leading police on a chase.

Huntington was released with an appearance ticket following his original arrest.

He has since been charged with felony burglary and one count each of petty larceny and criminal contempt — both misdemeanors.

Huntington was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court at a later date.