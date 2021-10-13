Police: Minerva man drove drunk with child in vehicle

NEWCOMB — A Minerva man was arrested on Sunday after police said he drove drunk with a teenager in the vehicle.

State police stopped a 2020 Mazda CX-30 driven by 39-year-old Wiley E. Odell II on state Route 28N in the town of Newcomb at about 10 p.m. Odell was found to be intoxicated and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08.

He was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanors of DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

A 15-year-old passenger was in the vehicle with Odell, according to police.

Odell was released and is due back in Newcomb Town Court at a later date.

