Police: Milton man possessed child pornography

MILTON — A Milton man was arrested on Monday after state police said he possessed child pornography.

Joseph A. Manasseri, 34, was charged with felony counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, according to a news release.

Police said he possessed images consistent with child sexual exploitation through the internet.

Manasseri turned himself in to police. He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

