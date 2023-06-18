WILTON — A Milton man is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years old.

On Saturday at about 6:40 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Adirondack Circle for a reported sex offense. The investigation revealed that Timothy N. Perkins Jr., 35, had engaged in sexual contact with a child who he knew, according to a news release.

Perkins was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse and a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.