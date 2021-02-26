 Skip to main content
Police: Middle Grove man stole catalytic converter
Police: Middle Grove man stole catalytic converter

BALLSTON — A Middle Grove man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole a catalytic converter in October.

Timothy D. Faboskay, 32, of 200 Southline Road, is accused of stealing the converter on Oct. 10 in the town of Ballston.

The equipment is worth more than $1,000, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected, police said.

Faboskay was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Ballston Town Court on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Investigator Christopher Lorey handled the case.

