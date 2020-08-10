Police: Men were making meth at the Budget Inn in Whitehall

Whitehall and Skenesborough fire departments responded to the scene and searched for the car, with assistance from a dive team from the Putnam Fire Department, according to Pedone. At about 6:30 p.m., they located the vehicle and found identification inside belonging to Duncan.

Pedone said investigators were about to depart the scene at about 8 p.m., when they saw Duncan walking in the area.

Duncan claimed that someone stole the vehicle, but witnesses told police they saw him in the area of the canal.

“He was seen walking away from the area of the boat launch dry,” Pedone said.

Duncan was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief because, as the car sank, it hit a wall on the boat dock and caused some damage, according to Pedone. He is also facing multiple charges from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Duncan’s motives for allegedly driving the vehicle into the canal are unclear, according to Pedone. Nothing noteworthy was found in the vehicle at the time it was driven into the canal, Pedone said.

“I believe all the evidence for the meth case was taken out of that vehicle,” he said.