Police: Mechanicville man violated order of protection

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Mechanicville man has been arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police said Stephen J. Miller, 41, arrived at a Northumberland residence on Jan. 11 and had an argument with a person who had an order of protection against him. He left the scene before police arrived.

He turned himself in on Jan. 20.

Miller was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt.

He was sent to the Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $2,500 cash or $5000 bond. He was due back in court on Tuesday.

