 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Mechanicville man violated order of protection
0 comments

Police: Mechanicville man violated order of protection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Mechanicville man has been arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police said Stephen J. Miller, 41, arrived at a Northumberland residence on Jan. 11 and had an argument with a person who had an order of protection against him. He left the scene before police arrived.

He turned himself in on Jan. 20.

Miller was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt.

He was sent to the Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $2,500 cash or $5000 bond. He was due back in court on Tuesday.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime and Courts

police

A Greene County man was sentenced to 6 months in jail for having a sexual relationship with a person younger than the age of 17.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News