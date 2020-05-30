Police: Massena man had at least 10 pounds of pot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — A Massena man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop allegedly having at least 10 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Ricky J. Brainard, 32, was stopped on the southbound lane of the Northway at around 9:40 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Brainard was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.