Police: Massachusetts woman crashed into car while three times over the legal alcohol limit

QUEENSBURY — A Massachusetts woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she drove with a blood alcohol concentration three times over the legal limit and caused a crash.

State police responded to two-car crash in Queensbury just after 4 p.m. An investigation determined that 56-year-old Robin Zaia, of Clinton, was traveling north when she struck another vehicle from behind. A female passenger in the second vehicle was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for observation.

The trooper smelled the odor of alcohol from Zaia and observed signs of intoxication. She failed field sobriety tests and a breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25%, according to police.

Zaia was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

