Police: Man wrote business check with insufficient funds
Police: Man wrote business check with insufficient funds

WILTON — The founder of a Saratoga Springs home building company was arrested Wednesday for allegedly writing a check with insufficient funds to cover it.

Shawn VanVeghten, 39, is accused of issuing a $6,900 business check to pay expenses on March 16, while knowing there were insufficient funds in the bank account, according to State Police.

VanVeghten was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor issuing a bad check. He was processed at the Wilton barracks and issued an appearance ticket for May 12.

VanVeghten in 2003 founded VanVeghten Construction, which builds unique, high quality and energy-efficient, according to the company’s Facebook page.

VanVeghten could not be reached for comment. A message could not be left at the business because the phone number said the mailbox was not set up and he did not return a message sent through the Facebook site.

