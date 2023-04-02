QUEENSBURY — A Mechanicville man is accused of issuing a bad check to a Queensbury business.
State police received a report on Jan. 4 from a business reporting a bad check. The investigation determined that Shawn R. Anagnos, 35, issued a check to the unidentified business in December 2022 from a closed account that he knew had no funds at the time. This check resulted in the theft of over $3,000.
Anagnos was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. He was processed at the state police Queensbury station and issued an appearance ticket. He is due in Queensbury Town Court on Tuesday.