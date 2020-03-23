Police: Man with knife robs Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall
0 comments
alert

Police: Man with knife robs Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whitehall robbery suspect

Police released this surveillance photo of a man who they say robbed the Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall on Monday. 

 Surveillance photo

WHITEHALL — A man who showed a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Route 4 early Monday afternoon, police said.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money from the register and was last seen on Adams Street, police said. 

The robbery occurred about 1 p.m. Monday, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit cap, dark jeans and black boots, police said.

Police asked the public to call the Whitehall Police Department at 518-796-8482 with information. Authorities asked the public not to post tips on Facebook. 

State Police are assisting Whitehall Police Department with the investigation. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime and Courts

Police Blotter

Two Suffolk County men were arrested Thursday for allegedly having about 100,000 untaxed cigarettes in their vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News