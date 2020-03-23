Police: Man with knife robs Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A man who showed a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Route 4 early Monday afternoon, police said.
The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money from the register and was last seen on Adams Street, police said.
The robbery occurred about 1 p.m. Monday, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit cap, dark jeans and black boots, police said.
Police asked the public to call the Whitehall Police Department at 518-796-8482 with information. Authorities asked the public not to post tips on Facebook.
State Police are assisting Whitehall Police Department with the investigation.