Police: Man walked naked into Queensbury Stewart's

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he walked into Stewart’s on Aviation Road without wearing any clothes.
The incident took place on April 17. Mark A. Myers, 50, was identified after returning to the store on another occasion while wearing clothes, police said.
Myers was charged on May 4 with misdemeanor public lewdness.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
