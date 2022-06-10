 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man violated protection order

Charles A. VanGuilder

VanGuilder

 Provided photo

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested on June 2 after police said he struck a person during an argument.

State police responded to a Granville residence just after 10 p.m. for a report of domestic incident. After an investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Charles A. VanGuilder.

VanGuilder is accused of striking the victim, who had an order of protection against him.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt.

