Police: Man violated protection order

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested on June 2 after police said he struck a person during an argument.
State police responded to a Granville residence just after 10 p.m. for a report of domestic incident. After an investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Charles A. VanGuilder.
VanGuilder is accused of striking the victim, who had an order of protection against him.
He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
