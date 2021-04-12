Police: Man violated protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police pulled over a vehicle in Queensbury at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report about an erratic driver. After interviewing the driver and passenger, the trooper found that the passenger provided a false name, according to police.

Further investigation determined that the passenger, 32-year-old Queensbury resident Gary L. Carpenter, had a stay-away order of protection against the driver, police said.

Carpenter was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt because he has a previous conviction for violating a protection order. He was also charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation.

