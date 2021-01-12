Police: Man violated protection order after serving jail sentence for same offense

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Monday after police said he tried to contact a person who had an order of protection against him — the same offense for which he recently served a 6-month sentence jail sentence.

Daniel L. Latterell, 44, is accused of communicating with a person who had the protection order, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

Latterell was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court on the new charges and sent to jail in lieu of bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.