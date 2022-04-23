Police: Man violated order of protection

HAMPTON — A Whitehall man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police responded to a residence in the town of Hampton at about 12:18 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. An investigation determined that John E. Hollister, 38, attempted to enter a home through a storm door, which damaged the door in the process, police said.

Hollister knew the victim and was in violation of a stay away order.

Hollister was arrested at his residence and charged with felony second-degree attempted burglary and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

