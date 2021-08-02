Police: Man violated order of protection multiple times

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has been arrested after police said he violated an order of protection on multiple occasions.

Matththius A. Cohen, 35, was charged with felony aggravated family offense and three counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt. He is accused of contacting a person on several occasions in violation of the order of protection, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came as a result of a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Cohen was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned in Washington County Court. He was returned to jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Cohen served almost five years in prison after being convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released in 2020.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.