Police: Man used metal chair in Lake George motel room assault

LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man was arrested for assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on Saturday afternoon.

Following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police said in a news release late Sunday that Nicholas S. Harris, 35, of Lake George, "had struck another subject multiple times with a metal chair causing minor injuries."

In addition, Harris had choked the same subject during the altercation and the victim refused medical treatment, police said.

Harris was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanors of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.

The incident was handled by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and that department was assisted by State Police.