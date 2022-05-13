 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man used counterfeit $20 bill

CHESTER — A Warrensbrug man is facing a felony charge after police say he used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for gas.

Burton R. Karson, 48, is accused entering the Stewart’s Shops on state Route 8 in Chester on April 13 and using the fake bill to pay for gas.

Karson was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Monday in Lake George. He was charged with felony first-degree possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor petit larceny as well as misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

