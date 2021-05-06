 Skip to main content
Police: Man struck woman with baseball bat
GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman with a baseball bat.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Cherry Street at about 3 a.m.

After an investigation, Donald A. Lacroix, 61, was charged with felony second-degree assault-intent to cause injury with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.

The woman had bleeding and cuts and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation, according to Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French.

Lacroix was arraigned in Warren County Court on Thursday.

