Police: Man stomped on woman's windshield, damaging it

GLENS FALLS — State Police arrested a South Glens Falls man on Thursday for allegedly damaging property inside a woman’s home and her vehicle.

Richard J. Danahy, 44, is accused of pushing the victim and damaging property at her Ferry Boulevard residence in Glens Falls. He then left the residence and climbed on top of a vehicle parked in the driveway, stomping on the windshield and breaking it, police said.

Danahy was arrested a short time later around noon while walking on Harrison Avenue in South Glens Falls.

He was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief and issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on July 8, 2020 at 9 a.m.