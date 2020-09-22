Police: Man stole money from relative's checking account

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars from an elderly relative’s bank account.

Robert A. LaBarge, 47, of 25 Wilson Ave., is accused of abusing his power of attorney privileges and unlawfully accessing the money from the relative’s bank account.

He allegedly used the funds to pay for his own personal expenses including internet and cellphone bills and car payments, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged thefts occurred between May 2016 and April 2020, when police were contacted to investigate.

LaBarge was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The case was investigated by Investigator Jason Palmer and Investigator Jeffrey Grenier of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.