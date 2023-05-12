GRANVILLE — A Granville man is accused of stealing from Granville Central School District when he worked there.

State police charged Tyler P. Kelly, 34, on Wednesday with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Troopers received a complaint from Granville school officials on Tuesday concerning past unauthorized purchases. Police said the investigation determined that Kelly, who was the district’s transportation supervisor at the time, made multiple unauthorized purchases totaling over $1,800 in 2019 and 2022 using school district funds for his personal benefit, according to a news release.

Troopers also recovered property allegedly belonging to the school district in Kelly’s possession, which he failed to return when he resigned from his position in March 2023.

Kelly was processed at the Granville state police station. He was issue an appearance ticket and is due in Granville Town Court on June 5.

Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the district is cooperating with the investigation.