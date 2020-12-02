Police: Man stole credit card, possessed drug paraphernalia

WARRENSBRUG — A Corinth man was arrested on Monday for a theft at a convenience store back in June.

State police on June 21 received a report from a victim about a theft of a credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in the town of Warrensburg.

Police located the suspect, 36-year-old Brendan J. Pulica, after an investigation. Pulica allegedly possessed several glassine envelopes containing heroin residue, a digital scale and several hypodermic needles, according to police.

Pulica was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Pulica is scheduled to appear in Warrensburg Town Court on Friday at 9 a.m.

