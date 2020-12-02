 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man stole credit card, possessed drug paraphernalia
0 comments

Police: Man stole credit card, possessed drug paraphernalia

{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBRUG — A Corinth man was arrested on Monday for a theft at a convenience store back in June.

State police on June 21 received a report from a victim about a theft of a credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in the town of Warrensburg.

Police located the suspect, 36-year-old Brendan J. Pulica, after an investigation. Pulica allegedly possessed several glassine envelopes containing heroin residue, a digital scale and several hypodermic needles, according to police.

Pulica was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Pulica is scheduled to appear in Warrensburg Town Court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News