EASTON — A Troy man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing cash and a jar of apple salsa from Borden’s Orchard.

State police responded to a complaint of a larceny at the orchard on Valley Falls Road in Easton on Tuesday. Police said Robert K. Morgan, 65, was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox and the salsa.

When police were investigating the incident, Morgan returned to the orchard and was arrested and charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Police believe he may have been targeting other orchards. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-583-7000.