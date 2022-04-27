Police: Man smashed items with baseball bat

KINGSBURY — Police arrested a Kingsbury man on Monday for allegedly smashing items in a home with a baseball bat.

State police responded to a home on state Route 4 in the town of Kingsbury at about 11:08 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. A preliminary investigation determined that Billy G. Cassell, 42, got into a verbal argument with the victim and smashed several items in the home, according to a news release.

Cassell was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, second-degree menacing-violating an order of protection and second-degree criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in White Creek Town Court and sent without bail to Washington County Jail.

