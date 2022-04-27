 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man smashed items with baseball bat

  • 0

KINGSBURY — Police arrested a Kingsbury man on Monday for allegedly smashing items in a home with a baseball bat.

State police responded to a home on state Route 4 in the town of Kingsbury at about 11:08 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. A preliminary investigation determined that Billy G. Cassell, 42, got into a verbal argument with the victim and smashed several items in the home, according to a news release.

Cassell was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, second-degree menacing-violating an order of protection and second-degree criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in White Creek Town Court and sent without bail to Washington County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman charged with welfare fraud

Woman charged with welfare fraud

A Mechanicville woman has been charged with welfare fraud after police say she was receiving benefits she was ineligible for in Washington County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News