Police: Man slashed in neck after apparent road rage incident in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 51-year-old man was slashed in the neck on Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs in what police are describing as a road rage incident.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said in a news release that it was notified just before 3 p.m. that the victim was being driven by private vehicle to Saratoga Hospital. The man was driving a box van and had stopped on Caroline Street. He briefly exchanged words with the female driver of a sedan that had stopped behind the van.

The incident culminated with the man being slashed in the neck.

Both vehicles then left the scene. Police located the sedan involved and have detained the 20-year-old.

Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a disagreement over driving skills that took place a short time before the vehicles ended up on Caroline Street. Authorities do not believe the parties knew each other.

Caroline Street was closed for about 45 minutes as investigators were working at the scene.

The victim’s injury does not appear to be life threatening, although he was transferred to Albany Medical Center.

There have not been any formal charges filed at this time and the investigation is still active.

Police are not looking for anybody else at this time.

