Police: Man shot at windows with a BB gun

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls Police said a man shot out a couple of windows with a BB gun on Monday.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. at 100 Saratoga Ave. The call came in as a drive-by shooting. Police Sgt. Dave Gifford said he believes it was an upset boyfriend that fired the shots. He and a female fled the scene in a red vehicle — either a Chevy Cavalier or Honda Civic — and headed northbound on Saratoga Avenue.

No one was injured and there is no danger to the public, according to Gifford. 

“It was somebody who was definitely being targeted,” he said.

