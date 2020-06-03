Police: Man shot at occupied houses in Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

DAY — A Warrensburg man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing shots past occupied residences in Day last month.

Kyle D. Baker, 46, of 7 Beswick Drive, is accused of shooting in the direction of houses, which had numerous people sleeping inside. The incident took place on May 11, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and released. He is due back in Day Town Court on Aug. 5.

The sheriff's office announced charges for two Hadley men related to the incident on Tuesday.

Kenneth Burdick, 46, and Alex Shippee, 28, both of Hadley Hill Road were charged with two counts each of felony first degree reckless endangerment for the shootings, police said.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.