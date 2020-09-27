Police: Man sexually assaulted jogger on Zim Smith Trail

MALTA — A Clifton Park man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious person on the trail at about 3:48 p.m. Upon investigation, police said Tyler J. Gaston, 26, allegedly attacked a female jogger and subjected her to sexual contact by forcible compulsion, according to a news release.

The victim was treated on scene by Malta EMS for a facial injury.

Gaston was charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault.

He was arraigned by video in Stillwater Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond to await further proceedings in the matter.

“This heinous attack goes against the very fiber of who we are as a community,” said Sheriff Michael Zurlo in a new release. “We are extremely hopeful that the victim makes a full recovery and that the suspect is held accountable for his actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Zurlo also thanked members of the public who assisted law enforcement in investigating this matter.