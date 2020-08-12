Police: Man set unoccupied house on fire in Queensbury

Police: Man set house on fire
QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was arrested Monday for allegedly causing a fire at an unoccupied house under construction.
State Police were conducting a traffic stop at about 9:30 p.m. on Glen Street in Queensbury, when 25-year-old James J. Halpin approached the stopped vehicle and told the trooper that he was monitoring the behavior of the occupants.
Halpin was asked to watch the stop from the sidewalk and he complied. Then, police said he walked down Glen Street and was seen attempting to enter a residence as if he lived there. However, the door was locked and he left quickly, according to a news release.
The trooper was unable to locate Halpin initially, but a short time later observed that the back room of the home was on fire. Another patrol officer assisted in locating Halpin climbing out of a second-story window.
Halpin allegedly yelled obscenities at officers and sat on the roof just above where the fire was burning. Police attempted to talk him off the roof, but had to go up and bring him down.
State Police spokesman Kerra Burns said Halpin is accused of setting insulation in the back room of the house on fire. The insulation and some rafters were damaged, but the fire was extinguished before it spread to the rest of the structure.
Burns said she did not know what was used to start the fire.
Halpin was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree arson. He was taken to Warren County Jail and released on bail of $20,000 cash or bond.
Queensbury man charged with rapeQUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been charged with rape.
Jovare D. Thevenin, 22, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a child less than 15 years of age. Thevenin was known to the victim and the incident is alleged to have occurred in Queensbury, according to State Police.
Thevenin was charged with felony second-degree rape and misdemeanors of second-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
There is no allegation that Thevenin forcibly engaged in sex. The charges are brought because the victim is too young to legally consent.
Thevenin was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and taken to Warren County Jail. He was released on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond and is due back in court on a later date.
19-year-old airlifted to Albany Med QUEENSBURY — A 19-year-old was airlifted to Albany Medical Center following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday afternoon, the office responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Minnesota Avenue in Queensbury.
A 2018 Toyota SUV operated by Armine Kurkjian, 26, of South Glens Falls, turned left onto Minnesota Avenue and into the path of a 2006 Honda motorcycle operated by Brandon R. White, 19, of Queensbury, according to the press release. White was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center.
Kurkjian was issued tickets for failure to yield right of way.
White will be issued tickets for operating out of class, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle, police said.
The accident was handled by Patrol Officer K.S. Ordway. West Glens Falls Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS assisted on the scene.
