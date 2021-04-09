Police: Man robbed Courtyard Marriott in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he robbed the Courtyard Marriott in Lake George.

Kirby Lopez, 46, has been charged with felony counts of third-degree robbery and one count of attempted third-degree robbery.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday of man who entered the hotel on Canada Street and demanded money from the front desk employee.

There was no report of a weapon being displayed. The suspect took a small amount of money and fled the area, according to a news release. No one was injured.

Just before 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report of an attempted robbery at the Ramada Inn on Abbey Lane in Queensbury. A man entered the hotel and demanded money from the front desk employee.

The employee refused to turn over any money and the suspect fled the area. There was no weapon displayed and no injuries, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area where both crimes occurred. Lopez was identified as the suspect.