Police: Man robbed another man at gunpoint at ClearView Motel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man is facing felony charges after police said he robbed a man at the ClearView Motel.

Officers from the South Glens Falls Police Department were dispatched to the motel at 129 Saratoga Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday for a report that a 29-year-old man was robbed of his possessions by another man who displayed a handgun.

As police were interviewing the victim, the suspect could be seen leaving another room at the motel, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, 24-year-old Isaiah Macuilt, cooperated with the officers. Police said they found the gun and the stolen property, which included cash, in the room.

Macuilt was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree grand larceny-extortion. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

Macuilt was arraigned in Ballston Town Court. Bail was set at $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail. Macuilt is due back in court on March 3 at 9 a.m.

Sgt. Todd Moulthrop and officers Joe Bethel and Michael Squires handled the case. Also assisting were state police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they are not providing any more information at this point as the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.